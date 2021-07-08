FBI Task Force officer shot and killed in ambush near federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana police officer was fatally shot when he was ambushed near FBI offices in Terre Haute.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department identified the officer as 30-year veteran Detective Greg Ferency.

In a statement late Wednesday, the FBI said Ferency had been assigned to an FBI task force since 2010 and was “ambushed.”

The shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse. The FBI says one of its agents then shot and wounded the suspect.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect underwent surgery at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute and is in custody.

