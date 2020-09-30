FBI seeks man who may have information in child sexual exploitation case

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The FBI is asking for nationwide help in identifying an unknown man who may, as a release from the FBI says, have critical information about a child victim’s identity in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man is being labeled as John Doe 42. The man is described as a white male, between the ages of 50 to 65-years-old. According to authorities, there is a video depicting John Doe 42 that was made in October 2015. The FBI says John Doe 42 can be heard speaking English in the video.

(Source: FBI)

The FBI says they do not know where John Doe 42 is residing, which is why the bureau sent out a nationwide search.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.