FBI seeking information from public on violent protests at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”
The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.
“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”
The FBI also said people may call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.
If you or anyone you know from the Tampa Bay area was a part of the events that took place at the Capitol Wednesday and would like to share your experience, please contact News Channel 8’s Niko Clemmons at nclemmons@wfla.com or 757-753-7441.
