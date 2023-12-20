HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — FBI agents searched a home on Corbett Drive near Conway early Wednesday morning where a recent cross-burning happened as a part of an “ongoing criminal civil rights investigation involving allegations of racial discrimination,” the agency said.

The home is in the 1400 block of Corbett Drive.

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

Horry County authorities have charged Alexis Paige Hartnett and Worden Evander Butler, who live at the home, with second-degree harassment in the Nov. 24 cross-burning incident. They allegedly put up the cross facing a neighbor’s home and set it on fire.

They’re also accused of directing racially threatening language toward their neighbors. Hartnett and Butler are white; their neighbors are Black.

Hartnett and Butler were both seen outside the home while FBI investigators were there. After a News13 staff member arrived, Hartnett was heard threatening to kill people at the scene, including the News13 employee, who was the only media member there at the time.

At one point, Butler was seen with his hands in the air to keep the News13 staff member from recording or taking photos and video of Hartnett.

Hartnett later made similar threats toward News13 reporter Savannah Denton, and at the urging of the FBI, Denton and the other staff member plan to file reports with Horry County police because of the threats.

FBI investigators and Horry County police left the area at about 10:30 a.m., with Hartnett and Butler both placed in a car and taken away. Police told Denton at the scene that they were not under arrest at the time.

Hartnett and Butler arrived back at the home at about 11:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Monica Williams

“We are working jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as our local and state

partners, to thoroughly examine this matter, and we’re dedicated to ensuring equality

and fairness within our communities,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steve Jensen said in the news release. “We have also been in communication with local community organizations to understand their concerns surrounding this matter and to emphasize our commitment to fostering trust and accountability. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be provided, but rest assured, we are dedicated to this matter and the civil rights of all Americans.”

Neighbors said Wednesday morning these kinds of issues have been going on for years and that that they are happy that something is finally being done.

News13 reached out to Horry County police last Thursday, Dec. 14, for information about past calls to the residence, and we’re waiting for those reports.

The FBI said anyone who thinks they might have been subjected to crimes involving hate and discrimination should call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.