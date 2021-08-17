FBI now involved in search for missing 11-month-old Indiana girl

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (FOX59/NBC) – The parents of an 11-month old child have been arrested and authorities are still asking for help in finding the child.

Police held a news conference Tuesday regarding the ongoing search for Mercedes Lain.

Local authorities are asking for the public’s health in locating the 11-month-old. The child was reported missing by her father Sunday night and a Silver Alert was issued.

She was last seen with 37-year-old Justin Miller. While police located Miller Monday, Mercedes’ whereabouts remain unknown, according to Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon.

Miller faces a charge of neglect of a dependent. Police also arrested the girl’s father, Kenny Lain, and mother, Tiffany Coburn, on charges of neglect of a dependent.

Miller was described as a family friend who was watching Mercedes. Police said Miller and the girl’s parents were cooperating with the investigation but offering conflicting information.

In all, three people, including the child’s parents have been taken into custody.

“Our main focus is to bring Mercedes home safely,” Bacon said. “We’re trying to reach out to anyone who had contact with Justin Miller or the Lains over the weekend or previously in the last week to reach out to us to provide some information on where Mercedes may be.”

The FBI is assisting with the case. Mercedes is described as two feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim. Bacon said the case did not meet criteria for an Amber Alert because Mercedes was willingly given to Miller at the onset.