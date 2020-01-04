FBI joins search for Idaho children missing since September

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) — The FBI and Idaho law enforcement are beginning to go over evidence collected while searching over the home of the man they think is involved with the disappearance of two Idaho children missing since September.

Fremont County deputies returned to the home they responded to in October when Tammy Daybell was found dead from what they first ruled as natural causes.

This time, deputies are joined by the FBI and Rexburg Police Department looking for forensic evidence.

Tammy’s husband, Chad Daybell, remarried to Lori Vallow weeks after Tammy’s death.

Lori’s children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have been missing since September.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says Tammy’s death is now suspicious. Her body was exhumed in Utah, but he says they’re still weeks out from seeing autopsy results.

Chad and Lori have disappeared and refuse to cooperate, police say.

Fremont County detectives will continue working on figuring out how Tammy died while Rexburg police continue to look for the children.

