CHARLESTON, S.C. (WFLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a “suspicious death” of a passenger aboard the Carnival Sunshine.

FBI Columbia said the woman died during the ship’s Feb. 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas.

“Medical staff and other crew members of Carnival’s Sunshine were made aware of the passenger being unresponsive and immediately attempted life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the passenger was pronounced deceased on the ship,” a spokesperson for the Columbia field office said in a statement.

When the ship returned to port in Charleston, South Carolina on March 4, members of the Evidence Response Team (ERT) responded to process the passenger’s room.

According to the FBI, the incident was isolated and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased. The FBI said it investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons.

The incident remains under investigation.

WFLA reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for a statement. We have not heard back.