(WFLA) — The FBI and local authorities are investigating a fire at a Colorado pregnancy center as arson after threatening messages were found spray-painted across the building’s exterior Saturday morning.

The fire took place at Life Choices in the city of Longmont around 3:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post from police. The facility “sustained fire and heavy smoke damage,” the post said.

Photos released by authorities showed the pregnancy center vandalized with black paint in several areas.

(Courtesy of Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience)

(Courtesy of Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience)

(Courtesy of Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience)

(Courtesy of Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience)

(Courtesy of Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience)

“If abortions aren’t safe neither are you,” one of the spray-painted messages read. Another said, “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” with an anarchy sign painted on an adjacent wall.

The incident comes days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

The 6-3 decision meant states will decide whether they want to ban or limit abortions.