TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – A father and son were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Boston on Thursday.

Officers responded to the Boston Harbor around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

The father was wearing a life vest and the son was clinging to a life buoy and a blue cooler to stay afloat.

It took officers around 8 minutes to reach the 78-year-old man and his son.

The pair were stranded in the water for about 15 minutes near an island located eight miles from the Boston Seaport.

Authorities said their 28-foot boat may have gotten tangled up on some lobster traps, killing their engines. Either the wind or the current pushed them into the rocks, causing the boat to take on water and sink, all within minutes.

The father and son are said to be doing fine and only suffered a few minor scrapes.