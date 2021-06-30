Father shoots man peeping into 10-year-old girl’s window, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WJW) — A Texas father is accused of chasing and shooting a man who was caught peeping into his 10-year-old daughter’s window.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 10 p.m. on June 27.

The father and his wife reportedly confronted an intoxicated male who was exposing and touching himself outside their child’s window, police said.

The man apologized and walked away as the couple attempted to detain him.

The man and woman, who were both armed with handguns, followed him across the street to a gas station. The suspect took the gun from the wife and pointed it at her, police said.

The husband then allegedly shot the suspect, police said.

Authorities say the man is in critical but stable condition. The incident is being referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.