Father charged in connection with deaths of Memphis newborn, mother

MEMPHIS (WFLA) – The father of a newborn who was kidnapped Wednesday morning as the mother was shot to death has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The department said Brandon Isabelle was arrested after kidnapping 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle and shooting Kennedy’s mother to death. Police confirmed that the mother was 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle.

Police said that Kennedy has not been found yet, but that evidence suggests that the 2-day-old girl is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains, MPD said.

Isabelle has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and tampering/fabricating with evidence in connection to the deaths of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle.

Hoyle’s mother told WREG a detective came to her home and asked her to identify her daughter in a photo. She said the detective told her they found a body near Hoyle’s abandoned car, but it had not been identified.

Campbell said she spoke to her daughter around 7:30 p.m. and asked her if she made it to her destination.

“She was like ‘Yea, mom. I’m trying to get the baby out the car and get her in the hospital,” Campbell said, adding she called and messaged her daughter multiple times afterward, but didn’t get a response.

“I just want my grandbaby, and I want my daughter to come home. That’s all I want. At least tell me what’s going on,” Hoyle’s mother said. “They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She’s a newborn.”