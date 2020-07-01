Father of boy seen hiding from police says he hid ‘because they killed George Floyd’

TRUMBULL, Conn. (CNN Newsource) – A video of a boy playing basketball is going viral but not because of his moves on the court — but what he does when a police car approaches.

Eliah, 9, was seen on video dribbling a ball in his driveway. He stopped and moved behind a car to hide from view when a police officer drove by.

When the patrol car was gone, Eliah came back out to play his game.

The video was captured by the family’s home security system and later shared by Eliah’s dad on Instagram.

Stacey Pierre-Louis says he was stunned by his son’s response writing in his post, “Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong?”

“It’s shocking. I watched it like three times, I couldn’t believe what I saw. I asked why he did what he did. he replied, “because they killed George Floyd,” Pierre-Louis said.

Pierre-Louis said Eliah does not see the news and they do not talk negatively about police at home adding “I didn’t know what, and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better.”

“We try to shelter these kids, right? But it’s inevitable. you can’t keep them from every screen, you can’t keep them from every play-date. They know what’s going on,” Pierre-Louis said.

The clip has now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and shared all over social media. Even capturing the attention from Eliah’s favorite basketball player Lebron James who tweeted the video “breaks my heart”.

Pierre-Louis says sharing the video has helped him and other parents have these uncomfortable but necessary conversations, and he hopes it inspires change for the better.

“I think that’s very much necessary and i hope that this ends up on the right side of change,” Pierre-Louis said.

Pierre-Louis says in the two years the family has lived in Connecticut, they’ve had a positive experience with the police department there. He says his post was about the bigger picture of what’s going on across the country.