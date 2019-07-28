Father of 1-year-old twins who died in a hot car is ‘inconsolable and beside himself, attorney says

NEW YORK (WFLA/CNN) – A New York man who left his 1-year-old twins in the car while he worked an eight-hour shift told police, “I blanked out. My babies are dead. I killed my babies,” prosecutors said Saturday.

Juan Rodriguez was arraigned Saturday he is charged with manslaughter.

The twins were found unresponsive in the backseat of his Honda Sedan Friday and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Rodriguez told them that he assumed he dropped them off at daycare before going to work and that he blanked out.

“He carried on with his day,” the New York Post reported that Assistant District Attorney Jaime Breslin told the judge at Rodriguez’s arraignment. “He forgot his children in the seats.”

Medical officials say the body temperature of the infants reached 108 degrees.

A judge asked that Rodriguez be put on suicide watch.

Rodriguez’s next court date is Aug 1, when a grand jury will decide whether or not to indict.

There’s an average of 39 heatstroke deaths of children locked in cars nationwide per year, according to kidsandcars.org , a website that tracks the deaths. It says as of July 16, there had been 21 this year.