(NBC News) — A Virginia man died in an apparent suicide after his toddler was found dead in a hot car Tuesday, police said.

Police discovered an 18-month-old boy and his father dead at a home in Chesterfield County after they received calls about a possibly suicidal man, Lt. Col. Chris Hensley said.

“At some point in time, during the day, the father, who was found deceased in the backyard, had left the child in the car for a period of time, causing them to die,” Hensley said.

Police have not released their names.

