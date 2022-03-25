NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans father shot and killed his son’s accused killer Wednesday, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department said 46-year-old Bokio Johnson shot and killed 21-year-old Hollis Carter and a woman that WGNO sources identified as his mother.

Surveillance footage showed the two waiting at a red light at a highway intersection on March 23 around when they were shot.

NOPD reports Carter was shot in the head and his mother sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

At the time of his death, Carter was awaiting trial for the March 28, 2021 murder of Johnson’s son, 18-year-old Caleb Johnson, and his stepsister, Breyiana Brown.

Carter’s mother was transported to an area hospital where she remained in critical condition at the time of Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson was arrested at his home on Friday and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.