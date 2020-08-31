Farmworkers to receive Hispanic Heritage Award for their ‘heroic’ service amid coronavirus

FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Farm workers harvest zucchini on the Sam Accursio & Son’s Farm on April 01, 2020 in Florida City, Florida. Sergio Martinez, a harvest crew supervisor, said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused them “to have to throw crops away due to less demand for produce in stores and restaurants. The farm workers who are essential to providing food for homebound families are worried that if the restaurants stay closed and peoples changed grocery store habits continue they would be out of work with no work for the near future.” (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation will be recognizing nearly 3 million farmworkers who have served as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s Heroes Award during their 33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards.

“Every single time we take a bite of food, we should think about the importance of our farmworkers in our lives, especially during the COVID-19 crisis as they put themselves and their families at risk to nobly nourish our families. Their service is nothing short of heroic,” said Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, in a statement. “It is with tremendous gratitude, pride, and admiration that we honor farmworkers.”

The Hispanic Heritage Awards, which were created by the White House in 1987, commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S. The awards are considered to be one of the highest honors for Latinos by Latinos.

The coronavirus crisis prompted renewed attention to farmworkers’ critical role as people found empty supermarket shelves cleaned out by those stockpiling food supplies and sheltering in place during the early days of the pandemic.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES: