NEW YORK (WFLA) — A fan reportedly fell onto the field during Sunday night’s Mets and Giants game at Citi Field.

Video posted to social media shows the fan standing on the field, wiping his nose and putting his hands up, apparently signaling he wasn’t there to cause trouble.

ESPN commentators and other reports indicated that the man had fallen out of the stands, but neither the video nor the broadcast captured the fall.

Security escorted the man off the field and the game resumed after about a two-minute delay, according to The Sporting News.

Another video shows the man was allowed to return to the stands for the remainder of the game.