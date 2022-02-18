Family that died in California mountains made desperate plea for help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/WFLA) — Authorities say a family that died of heat exhaustion during a grueling summer hike in Northern California sent a last, desperate text pleading for help.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released information pulled from the cellphone of Jonathan Gerrish, who died last August along with Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter and their dog. They were on a rugged trail near the Merced River.

One text made shortly before noon on Aug. 15 to a person whose name wasn’t released asked: “Can you help us” and added: “No water or ver (over) heating with baby,” according to a Facebook post by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

But the area had bad cellphone service and the text never went through. Neither did five phone calls to various people, investigators said.

The deaths initially mystified authorities who looked into possible causes ranging from murder to algae poisoning before concluding heat was the killer.

