Family thankful after mom, 74, escapes house fire day before Thanksgiving

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama man said he is extra grateful this holiday season after his mother escaped after his elderly mother’s home was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Winterhaven Count in Fairhope.

Ronald Bozeman said his mother heard a noise in front of her home. When she got to the front of her house, she noticed her couch was on fire.

Moments before the entire house burned down into flames, the woman was able to escape from the front door.

While the home and her pet cat are completely lost, her son says he is just thankful that his 74-year-old mother is alive and well, only suffering minor injuries.

“It’s bad that it happens during the holiday season, but I’m thankful that she’s here,” Bozeman said. “We can replace material things, but we can’t replace her.”

Bozeman says Fairhope Fire Department officials have confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical issue.