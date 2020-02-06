Breaking News
Not guilty: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

Family says 4-year-old died due to complications from the flu

National

by: Dana Winter

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father of a 4-year-old girl said his daughter, Anna Kate Wilkerson, passed away over the weekend due to complications from the flu. At this point, the Alabama Department of Public Health has not confirmed the death as flu-related.

Kevin Wilkerson, the father of the girl, who said both Anna Kate and his son Fisher tested positive for Influenza Type A. He said as of now, he said Fisher is doing better, and the family hopes he will be out of the hospital soon.

In a Facebook post, Anna Kate’s father Kevin Wilkerson said in part, “We really don’t know how to say or do this, but as many of you know, we lost our precious baby girl, our big helper, Anna Kate, due to complications from the flu. She was the star in our families solar system, no one was pulled in by her personality more, than her little brother Fisher.”

Photo of Wilkerson family from GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been created for funeral expenses for the young girl. Her obituary says that Anna Kate was a K3 student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School. Kevin’s Facebook post thanks to the UMS-Wright community and the community of Mobile for all of the support given to the family.

The obituary shows Anna Kate Wilkerson’s funeral will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile. The visitation is scheduled for 12:30 P.M. The service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M.

Full post below:

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay"

the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"

15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student

Thumbnail for the video titled "School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student"

Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case"

Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss