Family of woman found dead in police van asking for surveillance video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Four days after the body of 29-year-old Christina Nance was found in a Huntsville Police Department van, her family says they still don’t understand how she ended up there in the first place.

Now, the Nance family is asking for the Huntsville Police Department to release surveillance footage from cameras they say were in the parking lot where the van was parked.

Latausha Nance, Christina’s sister, says when they asked HPD for the footage, officials with the department told them they weren’t sure if the cameras went back that far. They say they also haven’t been given any information as to how long Christina’s body was in the van.

Christina’s family members remember her as a quiet, sweet girl who “never bothered anybody”, and, when in the company of family and friends, liked to sing and dance. Latausha says the last time she saw her sister was two weeks ago, when the two were in Latausha’s car.

“I just looked back at her and she was just smiling,” Nance said. “And I said, ‘Christina, why are you smiling like that?’ and she just said, ‘Oh nothing, it’s nothing.’ That’s the last memory I have of my sister.”

News 19 reached out to Huntsville Police to see if there were in fact security cameras in the parking lot at the time of Christina’s death. As of Monday evening, there was no response.

Police have said there were no signs of foul play in Nance’s death. On Monday, HPD announced that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death. The Nance family says they may conduct their own autopsy, depending on the results from the official one.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with burial expenses and the cost of an independent autopsy if they deem one necessary.