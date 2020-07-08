Family of murdered couple found in suitcase asking for answers

SEATTLE (CNN Newsource) – The family of a murdered mother of four is trying to find answers after her remains along with her boyfriend’s washed up on Alki Beach in a suitcase.

Gina Jaschke says her family can hardly bear the thought of what happened to her loving niece, 35-year-old Jessica Lewis, who was a mother of four, and her longtime 27-year-old boyfriend, Austin Wenner, whom everyone knew as Cash.

The remains of both Lewis and Wenner were found when teens discovered a packed suitcase. The teens were in the process of creating a video for TikTok, which has been viewed around the world.

Detectives say Lewis and Wenner had been shot days before their remains were found.

“She was like the most caring person,” said Jaschke about her niece, who she said showed her “big heart” while working with developmentally disabled adults, along with her mother.

She described what a fun-loving, affectionate couple she and Cash were for eight years. “They were just nice normal people,” she said. “Nobody deserves what happened to them.”

FBI profilers say whoever put the remains in bags could have been attempting to make a statement.

“If they’re trying to send a message, what are they saying? That they’re animals? That’s the only message that you’ve gotten out to anybody!”

Jaschke has since started a GoFundMe page to raise reward money to find the killers.

“What I can do is keep this alive in everybody’s mind,” she said. “Somebody knows something. Somebody saw something, they might be scared to say anything. You know what? The smart one of the bunch is going to go and turn themselves in. Because no jury is going to have any sympathy for any of them.”

The family is hoping someone who knows anything about this calls the Seattle Police Department’s tip-line.