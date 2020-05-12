Family of Louisville EMT killed by police hires civil rights attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home.

News outlets reported Attorney Ben Crump was hired Monday by the family of Breonna Taylor, who was 26 when officers entered her Louisville home early on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation and fatally shot her.

Police say they were returning fire after one officer was shot in the apartment and wounded.

A lawsuit filed last month by Taylor’s family says officers didn’t announce themselves when they entered the apartment, weren’t looking for Taylor or her boyfriend and found no drugs.