LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The family of a man who opened fire at a Louisville bank is working to destroy the AR-15 rifle he used to kill five of his co-workers.

A state law in Kentucky sends firearms confiscated by law enforcement to auction. The family of the man identified in the shooting, Connor Sturgeon, says they were shocked to hear the gun could end up back in circulation.

In a statement released Thursday, the family says they are working “vigorously” to see that the rifle is destroyed. They said federal agents took possession of the rifle on Monday.