Family of boy killed in road rage shooting offers $50K reward

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The family of a 6-year-old California boy who was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack announced a $50,000 reward on Sunday for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The mother of Aiden Leos said she was driving her son to school Friday morning when a white Volkswagen cut her off on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

She said as she continued driving, the suspect vehicle slipped behind her and someone in the car fired a shot. She said the bullet went through the trunk and struck her son.

The tearful mother said her son “just didn’t deserve that.”

