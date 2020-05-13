Family of black EMT killed by police hires civil rights attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WFLA) — A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home.

News outlets reported Attorney Ben Crump was hired Monday by the family of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was 26 when officers entered her Louisville home early on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation and fatally shot her.

“There are witnesses who are her neighbors. Nobody heard the police announcing themselves,” Crump said. “This was a botched execution of a search warrant where they already had the person they were searching for in custody.”

According to the Courier Journal, Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, was with her in bed when police entered the home. Police say they were returning fire after one officer was shot in the apartment and wounded. Police say Walker was the shooter. His attorney said the shot was fired in self-defense.

A lawsuit filed last month by Taylor’s family says officers didn’t announce themselves when they entered the apartment, weren’t looking for Taylor or her boyfriend and found no drugs.

Walker now faces criminal charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder of a police officer, but no drug charges.

