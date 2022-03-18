INDIANAPOLIS — A child was struck and killed at an Indianapolis bus stop Friday while his mother recovered in a hospital after giving birth earlier in the week, reports said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were dispatched to the scene Friday around 7:30 a.m. where they learned an elementary school student was hit.

Authorities said the boy, who was reportedly between six and seven years old, was declared dead at the scene. Police told local news outlets the driver stayed at the scene, but officials did not rule out the possibility of a hit-and-run.

“This morning, Friday, Mar. 18, a Lakeside Elementary student was struck by a vehicle while waiting at the bus stop, resulting in his death,” Lakeside Elementary school officials said in a statement. “We are working closely with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as additional details develop.”

School officials called the boy’s death, “a great loss for our entire Warren Township School family.”

The boy’s cousin reportedly told WRTV his mother was in the hospital recovering from the birth of a new baby brother earlier in the week.

“The district is presently focused on providing additional support and resources needed by our students and staff. Additional guidance counselors will be at Lakeside Elementary to help students, staff, and families deal with this tragic loss.”