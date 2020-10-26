Family holds vigil for 12-year-old killed in motorcycle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a motorcycle crash this week held a vigil Saturday night.

Family and friends of 12-year-old Bruce Cross held the vigil near Hillcrest Cemetery on Kern Canyon Road to celebrate his life and his love of riding.

On Wednesday, Cross died after the driver of the motorcycle he was a passenger of, lost control and collided on Kern Canyon Road at around 6:45 p.m. The boy’s death was the 34th deadly crash on Bakersfield roads this year, according to police.

Mourners say if you would like to help them with memorial costs, you can make a donation directly to Hillcrest Mortuary.

