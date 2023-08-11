MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A press conference concerning disgraced Mobile priest Alex Crow was called off minutes before it was set to start Thursday afternoon. Crow left the country with an 18-year-old woman.

Her family’s attorney called Nexstar sister station WKRG to share their story.

In the end, their attorney would only tell us the family is extremely fearful for their daughter’s safety, and they have reason to believe there are numerous girls involved.

There is now an investigation into what type of relationship Crow had with the woman.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says the relationship did appear to be inappropriate and he believes Crow groomed the young woman.

She recently graduated from McGill-Toolen. The school posted to Facebook saying Crow sat in on classes and took confessions there in 2021.