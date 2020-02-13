Family devastated over fake GoFundMe for child who died of cancer

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Grieving parents were devastated when they learned a picture of their son, who died from cancer, was being used on an alleged fraudulent fundraiser.

“I don’t want anybody profiting off of my son’s death,” Nicole Krish told WJW. “I feel like someone stole from us.”

Nicole and her husband, Jason, said their 8-year-old son Ethan died in 2018. They said they were devastated Tuesday night when they learned someone set up a GoFundMe account using pictures of their son.

“Our phones started blowing up with multiple people calling,” Nicole Krish said. “People recognize Ethan.  He fought cancer for 5 1/2 years.”

The couple filed a report with GoFundMe and the Rocky River Police Department.

“We want to find out who did this and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Jason Krish said.

The couple was upset that the fake account was still up Wednesday morning.

Shortly after WJW contacted GoFundMe, Melanie Yost, a company spokesperson,  responded saying “campaigns with misuse” are very rare.

“In this case, I can also confirm that no funds have been raised from the GoFundMe you shared,” Yost said.  She added that they would take immediate action.

The page was removed Wednesday afternoon.

“We take all complaints very seriously,” Yost said. “There are two crucial features users can find on every GoFundMe: a contact button for the campaign organizer and a ‘Report Campaign’ button. If you have any questions about the campaign, you can easily reach the organizer and ask them directly. In addition, clicking the ‘Report Campaign’ will result in one of our Trust & Safety specialists investigating the campaign.”

