Family calls for justice after 1-month-old and her mother shot in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When George Floyd was killed by police officers, thousands poured into the streets across the country — and even in other countries — to demand justice.

Days after 1-month-old Honesty Brehon was shot and left critically injured, only a handful of people have come forward to say this very young Black life matters.

On Wednesday afternoon, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone asked the community to match the energy behind the push for social and racial justice and put it behind the fight against gun violence.

Honesty’s grandmother, Arkeda Brehon, said her daughter, Jakireya, was holding the baby when someone walked by and opened fire.

“Just gotta pray. She (Honesty) is taking it one day at a time. Both were shot,” said Brehon. “She’s 1 month old and fighting for her life. Please help us get justice for Honesty.”

Honesty was born on July 25. On Tuesday, one month after her birth, Honesty, her mother, and three other people were shot outside the Brehon home in Norfolk.

Honesty’s pelvis was shattered, both femurs were hit and there’s damage to her reproductive system. The others who were shot are expected to survive.

Concerned neighbors circulate a flier with Crime Line number

1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Neighbors were circulating a flier in hopes of helping police find those responsible. They say the shooting was in a neighborhood where young people have easy access to weapons — and they don’t hesitate to use them.

William Copeland and Skip Mercer reflected on how disputes were solved years ago.

“If we had a problem with somebody, we fought it out with these [our fists]. We fought it out and were friends the next day,” said Copeland and Mercer.

Community activist Stacey Robinson, a former convicted drug kingpin, called the violence “self-inflicted genocide” that the Black Lives Matter movement has failed to address.

Activist Stacey Robinson

“Nobody is being outraged about the killings of Black people by Black people, ” said Robinson, who has partnered with Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to help curb violence in Norfolk.

Boone, who walked alongside protesters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, turned to social media Wednesday night to voice similar concerns.

Honesty’s grandmother Brehon and one other source said an assault weapon was used in this crime. Police would not release information on the type of weapon used Tuesday night.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by a member of the family.