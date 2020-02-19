Fake photographer plotted to kidnap newborn

National

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KING) – A Washington State woman is expected in court Tuesday on charges she drugged a woman in an attempt to steal her newborn child, and now we’re hearing from other mothers who encountered the suspect. 

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the 38-year-old suspect posed as a photographer and used community Facebook groups to advertise free photoshoots for newborns in exchange for an opportunity to build her portfolio.

Detective Ed Troyer, with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, said the free photoshoots were just a ploy for the suspect to get access to newborns. 

Since releasing the information Friday, the sheriff’s department has heard from more people who say the suspect contacted them. 

The suspect, and her 16-year-old daughter, are currently behind bars in Pierce County on charges that they allegedly drugged one mother. 

Detective Troyer said evidence indicates the suspect went to that woman’s home several times possibly laying the groundwork to take the baby. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2HBUf84

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery"

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area"

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislature Questions the Security of University Research"

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley"

80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment

Thumbnail for the video titled "80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment"

Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion"

Webster residents say they're trapped by stopped trains at their neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Webster residents say they're trapped by stopped trains at their neighborhood"

Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City"

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman"

Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!"

62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss