Fake heiress Anna Sorokin is likely to have been deported, her attorney says

Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sorokin, the German con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress to swindle banks, hotels and even close friends, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years behind bars. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

The scammer who posed as a German heiress has been in ICE custody since she was released from prison last year.

(NBC News) — An attorney for Anna “Delvey” Sorokin said Monday that he hasn’t heard from the infamous socialite who scammed friends and businesses while posing as a German heiress and presumes that she is being deported after nearly a year in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The attorney, Manny Arora, said he had not been able to contact Sorokin, 31, Monday afternoon.

“Legally, they should not be able to deport her until the 19th. That is due to the deportation order being signed on February 17 and that allows us to have 30 days to file an appeal,” Arora said in a statement. “But we are dealing with bureaucracy, and there are numerous filings in her case so you just never know if there was a paperwork error. I haven’t heard from Miss Sorokin this afternoon, and so I am working under the presumption that she is being deported.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

