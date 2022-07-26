(WFLA) — Home security video captured the heart-pounding moments a Las Vegas homeowner was confronted by a gunman Sunday in broad daylight.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the homeowner was parking a vehicle in his garage around 2:30 p.m. when a man with a gun approached and demanded property from him.

When the homeowner took off running, the gunman chased closely behind. Home security video showed the gunman attempt to load his gun, which ultimately failed to fire.

The suspect then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, between 18 and 25 years old. The man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and white athletic shoes. The vehicle he fled in is a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows.