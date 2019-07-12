Facebook wants to hire more women, minorities with 5 years

TAMPA, Fla. (KGO/CNN) – Facebook is planning to hire more women and minorities over the next five years.

The company’s 2019 Diversity Report says it envisions a company where at least 50 percent of the workforce will be women, under-represented minorities, people with disabilities and veterans.

Facebook plans to help veterans by offering programs that help them navigate opportunities.

Facebook says it has achieved a higher number of women in leadership roles by focusing on hiring and growing female leaders within the company.

“It will be a company that reflects and better serves the people on our platforms, services and products,” Facebook said in a blog post.

