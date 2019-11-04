Facebook rebrands and is now FACEBOOK

Breaking News
FILE – This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, with new Corp CEO Robert Thomson. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Facebook is re-branding their image to accommodate for the multiple products they provide under the name “Facebook.”

Facebook started 15 years ago as a single app, website, and name. But now they provide a variety of ways to connect (i.e. Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, WorkplacePortal and Calibra).

To be clearer about the products that come from Facebook, the company has created a new logo to further distinguish the Facebook company from the Facebook app.

