Facebook is re-branding their image to accommodate for the multiple products they provide under the name “Facebook.”
Facebook started 15 years ago as a single app, website, and name. But now they provide a variety of ways to connect (i.e. Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, WorkplacePortal and Calibra).
To be clearer about the products that come from Facebook, the company has created a new logo to further distinguish the Facebook company from the Facebook app.
To read more, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Deadly crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shuts down part of US-98 in Pasco County
- Bank of America to pay $20 minimum wage starting in 2020
- Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down SB lanes of Dale Mabry Hwy near W. Kirby St.
- Facebook rebrands and is now FACEBOOK
- Countdown to the Heart Walk: Recognizing and Honoring Survivors