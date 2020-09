FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – No it’s not just you! Facebook and Instagram were down for users across the world.

Users were seeing a “couldn’t refresh feed” message when visiting the popular social media app. According to DownDetector, tens of thousands of people reported the outage before service was restored around 2:30 p.m. ET

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 2:16 PM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 17, 2020

According to the DownDetector map, which uses the geolocation data linked with the social media posts, major metropolitan area in the US and Europe are most impacted.