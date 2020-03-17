Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Facebook employees are getting an unexpected bonus worth a thousand dollars.

The company says it’s giving every worker $1,000 to help with expenses during the coronavirus outbreak. It’s supposed to be used for things like setting up a home office or arranging child care.

Facebook has about, 45,000 employees worldwide. Their average median salary in 2018 was $228,000.

It’s not known if contract employees are eligible to receive the bonus.

Facebook did say earlier this month hourly workers like janitors and cafeteria workers will continue to receive regular wages even if they work reduced hours.

