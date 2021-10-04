Facebook down: Outage impacting Instagram, WhatsApp too

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook removed a network of accounts that it said had spread COVID-19 misinformation and encouraged violent responses to COVID restrictions. The crackdown, announced Sept. 16, 2021, was the first use of Facebook’s new “coordinated social harm” policy aimed at stopping not state-sponsored disinformation campaigns but otherwise typical users who have mounted an increasingly sophisticated effort to sidestep rules on hate speech or misinformation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Facebook is experiencing a worldwide outage that’s impacting its family of sites, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

User reports indicate Facebook started having problems around 11:44 a.m. ET on Monday, according to DownDetector.com. Most users who tried to access Facebook were getting an error message stating, “This site can’t be reached.”

Facebook later confirmed the problem in a tweet.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the social media giant wrote. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram also addressed the outage on Twitter.

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown,” the tweet said.

By 12:30 p.m., nearly 124,000 people reported problems with Facebook, according to DownDetector.

The outage comes one day after the “Facebook whistleblower” revealed herself in an interview as Frances Haugen. According to the Associated Press, Haugen anonymously filed complaints on researching showing that Facebook magnifies hate and misinformation.