Facebook down: Outage impacting Instagram, WhatsApp too

(NEXSTAR) — Facebook is experiencing a worldwide outage that’s impacting its family of sites, including WhatsApp and Instagram.
User reports indicate Facebook started having problems around 11:44 a.m. ET on Monday, according to DownDetector.com. Most users who tried to access Facebook were getting an error message stating, “This site can’t be reached.”
Facebook later confirmed the problem in a tweet.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the social media giant wrote. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
Instagram also addressed the outage on Twitter.
“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown,” the tweet said.
By 12:30 p.m., nearly 124,000 people reported problems with Facebook, according to DownDetector.
The outage comes one day after the “Facebook whistleblower” revealed herself in an interview as Frances Haugen. According to the Associated Press, Haugen anonymously filed complaints on researching showing that Facebook magnifies hate and misinformation.