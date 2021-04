FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Facebook and Instagram experienced an outage impacting users across the globe on Thursday.

According to social media reports, both apps started experienced issues around 5:22 p.m. ET.

Several users across the U.S. reported getting a server error when trying to log in.

According to DownDetector, there were over 10,000 outage reports since 5:20 p.m. ET.

Instagram is owned by Facebook, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.