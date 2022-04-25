Red Bull touted the event as a “world first” aviation feat and the attempt was livestreamed on Hulu.

(NBC News) — A plane swap stunt, in which two pilots attempted to switch planes while midair, resulted in a crash landing in the Arizona desert over the weekend and prompted a federal investigation.

No one was injured in Sunday’s Red Bull plane swap, and pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington were able to safely touch down to the ground.

In the planned stunt, Aikins and Farrington, cousins who are skydivers and pilots, were supposed to send their Cessna 182 planes into a tandem nosedive at 14,000 feet and jump out to switch aircrafts, Red Bull said.

