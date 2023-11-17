TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A terrifying scene caught on camera shows a driver trapped in her car from a fiery crash after she led the officer on a high-speed chase.

Officer Clay Musselman was following a woman who was driving “erratically” on a Georgia highway on Oct. 13.

The driver was going over 100 miles per hour, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

After managing to speed away, she crashed at a curve in the road, causing her vehicle to burst into flames.

The officer found and approached the car, unsure if the woman had fled the area or was still inside.

But then he heard a scream for help coming from the vehicle.

Officer Musselman jumped into action and managed to pull the woman out of the driver’s side window.

The police department shared the video on Thursday, applauding the officer’s bravery and his ability to put “his own safety at peril to save a life.”

The driver suffered a broken arm and a hip fracture. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.