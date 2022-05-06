HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak blew away much of the outer walls of a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital. Officials reported at least eight deaths following the incident.

No tourists were lodged at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations. That’s according to Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata, speaking to the Communist Party newspaper Granma.

Officials said about a dozen people are missing and searchers are hunting for anyone trapped. A school next door was evacuated after the blast and no pupils were reported hurt.