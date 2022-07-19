BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Police in Boulder City, Nevada, were called to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. In one video, a woman can be heard saying an alarm was activated at the site and a nearby bridge was felt shaking under her feet.

Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation later confirmed there was a fire in a power transformer, but it was extinguished by personnel on site before fire crews arrived at the scene.

There were no injuries reported and the facility was still producing electricity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story.