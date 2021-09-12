Explosion collapses part of apartment building near Atlanta

Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta, rendering the three-story complex unstable and leaving at least one person injured.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

Emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

A firefighter carries a ladder past the damaged leasing center following an apartment building explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, left, talks with a Red Cross worker as emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Melvin Carter briefs journalists as emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed. Thornton said she saw a couple of people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.