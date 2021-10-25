EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Haugen plans to answer questions from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen is set to appear Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Journalists from a variety of newsrooms worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen.

Haugen is the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower.

The papers are redacted versions of disclosures that Haugen has made over several months to the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging Facebook was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its research from investors and the public.

These complaints cover topics including how its platforms might harm children and its alleged role in inciting political violence.