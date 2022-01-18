Ex-boyfriend arrested in death of Houston teen shot 22 times while walking dog

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a 16-year-old Houston girl who was shot 22 times as she walked her dog.

Diamond Alvarez was killed on Jan. 11 a couple of blocks from her home near a park.

Houston police announced Tuesday that Alvarez’s 17-year-old boyfriend was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Alvarez’s mother, Anna Machado, says her daughter’s ex-boyfriend had texted to ask her to meet him at the park shortly before she was killed.