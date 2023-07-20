UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is accused of stabbing an EMT worker with a kitchen knife inside an ambulance near Mount Sinai Hospital Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the arms and legs while treating a patient in the ambulance at around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 25-year-old EMT is in stable condition at the hospital.

Authorities said the suspect was acting erratically at the time of the incident.

Police charged Rudy Garcia, 48, a Bronx resident, with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and obstructing governmental administration.