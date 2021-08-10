Sheriff: No active shooter found at Tennessee high school

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — A call about an active shooter inside a Tennessee high school prompted a major response from area law enforcement agencies, but a sheriff’s office says no suspect was found and no shooting injuries have been reported.

At least five agencies responded after someone called the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office just after 8 a.m. on the second day of classes, saying there was an active shooter inside Volunteer High School in Church Hill.

A sheriff’s statement says deputies responded immediately and began searching, and the investigation continues.

The school evacuated all the students to a nearby armory after the call, and other schools locked down temporarily as a precaution.

