(NBC News) — Warning sirens were not activated during Maui’s deadly wildfires, the Hawaii Emergency Services Administration said today.

“Neither Maui nor HI-EMA activated warning sirens on Maui during the wildfire incident,” the agency said, but three other alert systems were implemented.

Alerts were sent by mobile devices; radio and television; and the county’s opt-in resident alert system, the agency said.

